Here’s how you can keep the air circulating in your home fresh and clean

Warmer weather is here and that means more people going in and out of the house. All the increased traffic could bring more pollutants into your home.

‘Live in the D’ host Tati Amare chatted with Brynn Cooksey from Air Doctors HVAC about how you can keep the air in your house fresh and clean.

Cooksey talked about HVAC systems and how they create comfort in your home, whether it’s through temperature or air quality. He recommends upgrading your system because it will help keep that bad air out more efficiently and may save you some money in the long run.

Air Doctors HVAC can help by replacing the systems for you and adding in an air purifier. Cooksey said that the air purifier can help kill mold, bacteria, smoke, and they’ve been proven to kill coronavirus.

