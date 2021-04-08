Check out this simple makeup look for spring

Getting that perfect spring look may mean toning down your makeup. One woman who set the rules on how to do this is makeup artist Bobbi Brown. She changed the way women thought about makeup, emphasizing simple looks that emphasize your natural beauty.

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan talked with Tati Amare and shared how Brown was able to empower women with the simple concept that you only need a few products and a couple of minutes to look and feel beautiful.

He said that the simple look is relevant now more than ever, because it’s popping up on runways and red carpets across the world. “The fresh face is here,” Jordan said.

Jordan’s friend Cheryl Salinas-Tucker demonstrated how you can achieve a beautiful, simple look in only two minutes.

She started by using mineral powder, rather than a heavy foundation, combined with a small amount of concealer. This can help make skin look flawless.

Next, she defined her brows and applied light eyeshadow with the same product. She flushed out the look with a little mascara, a little blush, and she was nearly done. Finally, she added a small pop of color with a lip tint.

Jordan said the point of the new look is about making yourself look healthy and fresh. He said, “It’s not about being painted, it’s about being pretty.”

For more style tips from Jordan, watch the video above.