Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer team up for Thunder Force

For this week’s Reel Talk, movie reviewer Greg Russell got the chance to screen Netflix’s latest original superhero movie, Thunder Force.

In the film, Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer play estranged childhood friends who get back together after one discovers a formula that can give people super powers. The two then team up as a pair of unlikely heroes, and work to save the world from the super villains that are rising to power.

It’s out today on Netflix, though Russell only gives it 3 reels, saying this one may be worth missing.