Seasonal flowers and bird calls await you at these Michigan nature preserves

It’s spring! That means it’s time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy.

To sweeten the spring experience, “Live in the D” is kicking off a “get outdoors” contest -- and giving away a $500 Visa gift card to five winners.

Host Jason Carr chatted with Shaun Howard, the protected project manager with the Nature Conservancy, all about discovering new ways to explore nature in Michigan.

There are 36 nature preserves that you can visit across Michigan.

In Southeast Michigan, you can visit Nan Weston in Washtenaw; Ives Road Fens preserve in Lenawee County; and Grand River Fen preserve in Jackson County. These preserves are bird havens, along with hosting the other plants and animals that inhabit the area.

You can enjoy seeing the seasonal flowers while listening out for your favorite bird making a call. And don’t forget to look out for the beautiful butterflies and interesting mosses.

If you aren’t able to enjoy nature with your eyes, you can definitely enjoy it by using your ears. The Nan Weston Preserve specifically has an audio tour that you can use as you walk through the area -- or you can relax at home to learn more.

For more information, click or tap here.