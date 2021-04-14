The bookstore that helps you find your next read

Many of us would like to read more but we just do not know where to start. Literati Bookstore in Ann Arbor can help. They have a variety of book clubs, subscription programs and events that will help you find your next read. Literati co-owner Hilary Gustfason joined Jason Carr live from her bookstore to talk about how these programs work.

Literati Bookstore is an independent bookstore located in downtown Ann Arbor. They pride themselves on being a community-focused bookstore, providing book lovers ways to connect with authors, ideas, and other readers. Gustafson says two ways the bookstore does this is through their subscription programs Literati Cultura and Literati Insisto.

Literati Cultura is a monthly signed first edition program that gives subscribers a select signed first edition book selected by the bookstore. Literati Insisto is a monthly indie press paperback subscription. The goal of this program is to expose readers to unique books they won’t find anywhere else. The program aims to connect readers to new voices from small and indie presses. Both programs can be shipped to your home or can be picked up curbside. See exactly what the program offers in the video above.

Besides subscription programs, Literati also likes to connect readers to the author themselves. They host multiple virtual author events. The authors they feature are well known in the literary world and are sometimes accomplished in other fields. In the past they have hosted even with big names like Bill Gates. This month they are hosting events with authors Jeff Vandermeer, Kristin Valde Quade, Ina Garten and Nigella Lawson. More information about these events can be found on the Literati website.