Celebrating Arab American Heritage Month at the Arab American National Museum

The Arab American community is rich with diversity, entrepreneurship, culture, and art, especially our Arab American community right here in the D. A cultural cornerstone of this community is the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn. This museum is the country’s first and only museum dedicated to the Arab American experience. Tati Amare spoke to the museum’s director Diana Abouali to celebrate this month.

Arab American Heritage Month is the month that celebrates the longstanding heritage of Arab Americans in the United States. The Arab American community has been in the U.S. for over a century. This year the museum is celebrating the month with different virtual events and events around town. The museum is currently closed to in-person guests.

One way the museum celebrates Arab American Heritage is through its artist’s residency program called Art + Residents. The program, which began in 2016, provides financial support, and a space for artists to live, work and dedicate time to their artistic work. The program supports both emerging artists and established artists, and prides itself on being one of the only museums to target Arab American artists. Not all the artists are Arab American, but their art must speak to the museum’s goal of preserving and highlighting the Arab American experience, history, culture, and contributions. The program will soon start accepting applications on April 20th . More information about the program is available on the museum’s website.

Besides Arab American Heritage Month, The Arab American National Museum is working on virtual events and events around town including a brand-new music festival. Find out where in the video above and on their website.