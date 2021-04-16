Thinking about an up north getaway? This is the ultimate buddies trip

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Everybody is itching to get outdoors -- and we have a place to check out that’s been named “the ultimate buddies trip.”

You will also have a chance to win $500 in our Get Outdoors contest.

“Live in the D” host Jason Carr chatted with Kevin Mckinley, the assistant general manager of Treetops Resort about a fun trip to add to your calendar.

The pandemic has us ready to pack up and go on an adventure.

As a Michigander, you know a convenient escape is to head up north.

There’s one challenging golf course at Treetops Resort, designed by Robert Trent Jones in 1986, that will put your putter to the test. If you’re not that advanced when it comes to golf, you can visit any of the other three courses the resort offers, as well.

Treetops has unique restaurants, a hair salon, a spa, and hiking and biking trails the family will enjoy.

