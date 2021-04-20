Want filter-clear skin created with climate in mind? This just might be the next big trend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Pretty soon, people will be coming out from behind the Zoom screens -- without the bonus of having the “filter” button to click on.

“Live in the D” host Tati Amare chatted with Ulli Haslacher, founder and CEO of Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare about how to keep your skin as flawless as your filter face.

Some skin care products can make you feel oily, while others may dry out your skin, making it hard to find a good balance.

Haslacher explained that this happens because your skin has different needs depending on where you live. She suggested using Climate-Smart Skincare, an anti-aging line that’s customized for your ZIP code.

Haslacher showed how Pour Moi can brighten and tone your skin to give you a look straight from the fountain of youth, by using the company’s three-step process.

The process also includes two moisturizers; polar day cream and tropical day cream, that you can switch out based on the seasons.

You also have to be aware of what’s going on with your skin at night.

Haslacher said night climate affects our skin because of the lack of sunlight, temperature and your skin’s nightly shedding cycle. Pour Moi offers night cream to help keep you bright and shining throughout the night, Haslacher said.

