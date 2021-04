Eating leftovers reduces food waste, but that can mean going through a lot of plastic wrap or foil to save it. Kila Peeples found something that is supposed to not only keep your leftovers fresh, but could also cut down on all of that paper waste. She tried beeswax paper, a reusable wrap, versus plastic wrap on a bowl of guacamole, and a block of cheese. Did the buzz of the beeswax paper stand out? Or was it a stinger of a fail?

Watch the video above to see how the beeswax paper performed.