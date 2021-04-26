Place a bet on Hollywood’s biggest night

With the Academy Awards set for this Sunday, it’s always fun to try and predict who will take home the Oscar. Now, there’s a way to have even more fun guessing the winners.
“Live in the D” hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare spoke with Andrew Brown about how to play a game to spice up the star-studded night.
You can bet on sports, horse races, and now, the Oscars.
Brown explained that Twinspires can help.
A game offered on Twinspires is based on the odds of winning at the Oscars.
Amare and Carr took a stab at playing the game themselves -- and let’s just say you might want to be on Amare’s team.
Warning: There are some game spoilers ahead, so if you want to play along, watch the video above first.