Heads up: National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is almost here

This Friday Is “National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day,” and if you or someone you know is thinking about adopting a new, furry friend, Michigan Humane wants to help.

“Live in the D” Host Tati Amare chatted with Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane about how to add a furry friend to the family.

Michigan Humane has several convenient locations in Detroit Westland and Howell, with plenty of pets looking for a loving home. Michigan Humane also runs adoptions through Petco in Sterling Heights, several PetSmart locations in Roseville and Premier Pet Supply locations.

Bianco introduced the “Live in the D” crew to a new cute pup named Trinity. She is a 3-month-old husky mix looking for her forever home.

Trinity is active and will need space to run or be walked. She Is also friendly, so any home would love her. She may grow to be anywhere from 50 to 80 pounds, so be aware that she will need all the continuous love from the family as she grows to be big and strong.

Watch the video above to learn more.