The Detroit singer earning major praise on ‘The Voice’

A Detroit singer is making a big splash on The Voice. Zania Alaké earned major praise from the coaches on The Voice after her amazing performance of “If I were your woman” by Gladys Knight and the Pips. Her coach, John Legend, picked her to move on to next week’s live shows. There she will be competing with the top 13 singers. Alaké took a moment from her preparation to reflect on her performance with Tati Amare and talk about how she is preparing for next week.

Alaké says that performance last week was made possible by this season’s mega mentor Snoop Dogg. She says the rapper gave her the best advice which let her hit all the right notes at the end of the song. Alaké was super excited to be working with rapper because of his versatility. She says Snoop Dogg can do it all and knows music regardless of genre. It was with his advice, and her giving the performance all the emotion that she had, that secured her place in the live rounds.

For next week’s live rounds, Alaké is focused on exercising, doing her vocal warmups and reminding herself that she is capable because she is a Detroiter. She is engaging with our city and trying to connect to as many people as she can in hopes that people vote for her. You can vote for Zania Alaké on The Voice App or NBC’s website.

Follow Zania Alake’s journey on Local 4. The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m.