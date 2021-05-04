Help mom relax at home with this DIY gift!

This Mother’s Day gift is da bomb, for many reasons! It is a fun DIY project that creates a beautiful token of appreciation and it’s a great way for mom to get a little R&R. For this Try It Out Tuesday, Kila Peeples made bath bombs using items that are most likely already in your home. Not only do they smell great, thanks to the essential oils that are added, but they are a great way to let mom know that she deserves a few moments of bath time bliss. The bombs are easy to make:

DIY Bath Bombs

- 1 cup Baking Soda

- 1/2 cup Cornstarch

- 1/2 cup Epsom Salt

- 2 Tbls Lemon Juice

- 1/2 cup Water

(Optional)