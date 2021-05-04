Cloudy icon
Help mom relax at home with this DIY gift!

This Try It Out Tuesday tries making mom bath bombs with ingredients you may already have in your home!

Kila Peeples
, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

This Mother’s Day gift is da bomb, for many reasons! It is a fun DIY project that creates a beautiful token of appreciation and it’s a great way for mom to get a little R&R. For this Try It Out Tuesday, Kila Peeples made bath bombs using items that are most likely already in your home. Not only do they smell great, thanks to the essential oils that are added, but they are a great way to let mom know that she deserves a few moments of bath time bliss. The bombs are easy to make:

DIY Bath Bombs

- 1 cup Baking Soda

- 1/2 cup Cornstarch

- 1/2 cup Epsom Salt

- 2 Tbls Lemon Juice

- 1/2 cup Water

(Optional)

