3 things you women should start doing to lead a healthier life

Mother’s Day is this Sunday and it is also the kick-off to National Women’s Health Week, which is a reminder to women to take care of themselves and make their health a priority. Nutrition and Fitness Expert, Jody Trierweiler, has suggestions on how you and the women in your life can do just that. Here’s what she had to say:

1) When it comes to physical health, don’t forget about your back

According to Jody, one area of the body women tend to neglect is their back. You may be working hard on those abs, but you need back muscles as well to be balanced. Plus, this will help with your posture and low back pain, which many women suffer from. Some good exercises to add to your routine are rows and flys, which Jody demonstrates in the video above.

2) In terms of nutrition, women need these 3 nutrients

There are 3 nutrients which women need a lot more of than men. Those are calcium, iron, and folate. You can get these nutrients through food, you don’t necessarily have to take a supplement. There are some times when getting these nutrients is more important than others. Iron, for example, is especially important when women are menstruating, as they are losing a lot of it at that time. If you are at child bearing-age, folate becomes even more important.

3) Mental health-wise, a trip to the gym could be the boost you need.

Women are twice as likely to suffer from anxiety than men. According to Jody, this is somewhat tied to women’s fluctuating hormones. In a study, it was found that exercising can work as well as medication for reducing anxiety symptoms. There is also no real downside to exercising more often either, all it takes is just 10 minutes a day. The endorphins it produces have been proven to help improve your mood. Of course, if you are feeling any signs or symptoms of anxiety or depression, it is always best to seek professional help as well.

For more great fitness and health ideas follow Jody’s FitLife on social media.