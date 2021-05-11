It’s not just dogs and cats. All types of animals are available for adoption -- even roosters.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If a dog or a cat just isn’t your style, what about a rooster?

There are all types of animals available for adoption at Michigan Humane.

Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane talked about how to adopt and care for a new exotic pet.

Chrisman explained that when it comes to adopting a rooster, duck or any other unique animal, you have to check your city ordinances to make sure they are allowed.

It’s also important to have the best housing for your pet. Michigan Humane has adoption counselors and wildlife technicians that can help you through the process.

Chrisman also featured a rooster named Maui, who is up for adoption at Michigan Humane.

Maui is more of an outdoor pet, and will need lots of room to run, Chrisman said.

Watch the video above to learn more.