Here’s one great way to combat the COVID blues

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This last year has been a challenging one, due to the pandemic, and some are developing health concerns without contracting the virus.

Things like stress and depression can diminish the quality of our lives.

“Live in the D” Host Tati Amare chatted with Jackie Kippen, the executive director of Volunteer and Virtual Services at the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit.

The pandemic can be harsh on our physical and mental health, due to the fact that many of us have been spending a lot of time at home, sitting long hours while working, all while not getting much social interaction. Now that restrictions are loosening and the weather is getting nicer, it’s looking like we can head out the door and get our lives back on track.

The first actions people may want to take might include eliminating social isolation, reversing weight gain and nurturing peace of mind.

Aside from long walks in the park, there are plenty of benefits from a community, like the YMCA, to help people achieve their goals.

Each one of the seven locations in Metro Detroit offers a wellness center to help its members get back into shape physically and mentally. Members can bring along the whole family to enjoy all the activities they offer, such as swimming, basketball, cycling and more.

Visit the YMCA on May 15 for a free day of camp and open houses, from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information click or tap here.