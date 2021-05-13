Vivica A. Fox wants to empower you

Women have been through a lot this past year. Business challenges, the kids learning virtually, working from home and so much more. We could all use a positive, inspiring message right about now to take on the next season like the champs we know that we are. There is a free event this weekend that is sure to get you revved up.

“Live In The D” host Tati Amare spoke to Vivica A. Fox and Kym Feltus, the duo hosting “Conversations with Kym,” a virtual interactive empowerment festival.

Topics covered will include entrepreneurship, spiritual inspiration, health and wellness, and so much more. Feltus was inspired to create the event because of the pandemic. According to Feltus, domestic violence cases have been on the rise since COVID started, and she wanted to create a safe, empowering space to give these women and all women the support they need.

It will be a star-studded 4-hour workshop with guest appearances from people like Eva Marcille, Tyler Lepley, and Trina Braxton. They will also have some gospel performances from Dorinda Clark Cole of the legendary gospel group The Clark Sisters.

Ad

The event will be held on Saturday, May 15, from 12 PM- 4 PM EDT. You can register on the “Conversations with Kym” website, and it is free to do so.

For more information, watch the full interview above.