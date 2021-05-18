This restaurant is rolling into the D with Motor City flare

It’s Takeout Tuesday!

If you’ve ever traveled to the Windy City, you’ve probably had the chance to try a Chicago-style hot dog specifically from Portillo’s.

Now the Chicago street food restaurant has rolled its way into the D with some motor city flare.

Host Jason Carr chatted with Catie Czarnecki, Manager of Portillo’s in Sterling Heights, to learn more about the Metro Detroit location.

Portillo’s is a haven for Chicago street food. They offer Chicago-style hotdogs, cheesesteaks, burgers, salads, and fries. Portillo’s can also soothe your sweet tooth with their milkshakes, cakes, or a combination of the two!

The Sterling Heights location has truly rooted itself in the Motor City culture by paying homage throughout its dining room. The restaurant is filled with cars and Motor City history making the atmosphere perfect for those who call Detroit home.

Watch the video to learn more.