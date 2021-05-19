See this comedian make a good “impression” at his show this weekend

When you think about movie stars and television shows, have you ever tried to do an impersonation of your favorite character? It is not as easy as you think, unless you a Greg Morton! His impersonations and comedy segments have led to more than four million views on YouTube, and he was a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent in 2019. Morton joined Tati Amare to talk about his time on AGT and his upcoming show at One Night Stan’s in Waterford.

Not only did he say that the audiences in his current tour have been amazing, Morton said they are happy to see live entertainment again, which gets him in his is comedy zone. He also kept Tati on her toes with a fast pitch of impressions that left her laughing and in awe of his talent.

Watch the video above to see which characters Greg Morton showed off.