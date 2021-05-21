Partly Cloudy icon
Live In The D

Kierra Sheard is inspiring women to live with purpose

Live in the D caught up with a Grammy award-winning singer

Natalie Henderson
, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

Detriot has such a wide-reaching influence in the world of music from R&B to Techno to Gospel. Kierra Sheard, who comes from the legendary family, “The Clark Sisters”, talked about how she is creating her own path to success.

Sheard spoke with Tati Amare about how many people say you need a village to raise a child, but she believes the village is for adults too, which helps her to not be fearful of asking for help. She has also written a book called Big, Bold, and Beautiful which is a compilation of her personal journaling that helped her through daily life.

Not only has Sheard come out of the pandemic as a writer but also with a #1 Billboard Gospel Album.

Watch the video to learn more.

