Can this popular TikTok trick clean the bottom of a pan?

If you cook a lot, which many of us have been, you know how annoying the dark spots on the bottom of your pans can be. Kila Peeples found a popular TikTok video that claims to make those patches almost magically disappear with items found in your kitchen. She put salt, baking soda, and dishwashing liquid on the bottom of a pan. Then, she covered it with paper towel and soaked it with white vinegar. Did this solution work to make the dark spots magically disappear?

