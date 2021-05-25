Satisfy your sweet tooth with this cheesecake made with love

Southfield – Today’s Take-out Tuesday is ready to satisfy your sweet tooth with some delicious cheesecake, made with what they say are the finest ingredients, including love. Joining “Live In The D” Host Tati Amare to discuss her cheesecake creations was Courtney Hamilton, the owner of For The Love Of Cheesecake in Southfield.

She makes everything from scratch and claims that if you can think of a flavor, she can make it into a cheesecake. Fan favorites include Oreo, strawberry, and banana pudding. You can get them personally sized, or big enough for a party. She can also do party spreads full of mini cheesecakes or giant tiered cakes as well.

What really makes her cheesecakes unique is you can pick everything including the crust. She has classic flavors like a graham cracker, vanilla wafer, and Oreo, but she can also make a crust out of your favorite cookie!

Courtney is self-taught and just started by making cheesecakes for her friends. Soon everyone wanted one, so she started to charge and her cheesecake company was started.

Ad

Watch the video above to learn how to order a cheesecake.