Watch for these signs from your pets as summer heat gets underway

A Safe summer your pets can enjoy with Michigan Humane on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ready for summer? The heat will be ramping up before you know it

Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane said it’s so important to keep an eye on your pets with the warm weather ahead.

She suggests watching your pets for signs of heatstroke, which can include:

Panting

Lethargy

Other unusual behaviors

If you’re out on the water, she suggests using pet life jackets and pet-safe sunscreen.

Chrisman added that, if you’re having a cookout, keep all trash, including bones and people food, out of reach from your pets.

On her visit to “Live in the D,” Chrisman showed off a handsome, shy puppy named Baker, who is looking for his forever home. Baker is a couple of months old is and has plenty of energy.

