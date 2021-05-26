Chill out with a classic summer treat

Warm weather and sunshine are here! This coming Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and what better way to celebrate than to have some delicious frozen dessert to cool us down.

One local business is bringing back the old-school nostalgia of an ice cream truck with gourmet pops to curb the summer heat.

Frio Gourmet Pops is a classic summer treat that you’ll love to chill out with. Frio has an old-school ice cream truck feel with some updated flavors. The Frio truck is bright and colorful with tasty ice cream pop flavors like birthday cake, blue raspberry, banana pudding, and more.

Watch the video to learn more about how to get a classic, chilled treat.