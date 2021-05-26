Partly Cloudy icon
Chill out with a classic summer treat

Frio Classic Gourmet Treats is bringing summer to your neighborhood

Natalie Henderson
, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

Frio Classic Gourmet Treat\ on Live in the D
Warm weather and sunshine are here! This coming Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and what better way to celebrate than to have some delicious frozen dessert to cool us down.

One local business is bringing back the old-school nostalgia of an ice cream truck with gourmet pops to curb the summer heat.

Frio Gourmet Pops is a classic summer treat that you’ll love to chill out with. Frio has an old-school ice cream truck feel with some updated flavors. The Frio truck is bright and colorful with tasty ice cream pop flavors like birthday cake, blue raspberry, banana pudding, and more.

Watch the video to learn more about how to get a classic, chilled treat.

