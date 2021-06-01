Local organizations team up to support LGBTQ community while finding pets forever homes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s now June, which marks the beginning of Pride month.

Because of that, Michigan Human is partnering with the Ruth Ellis Center in Detroit to support both the LGBTQ community, as well as animals that are in need of finding a forever home -- all at the same time.

The Ruth Ellis Center focuses on youth who are part of the LGBTQ community and/or are of color.

Ann Chrisman, with Michigan Humane, explained that the two are running a T-shirt fundraiser to help support services at each organization.

On Tuesday, Chrisman showed off Stormy, a 3-month old pitbull-terrier mix, on “Live in the D.”

She is perfect for a home that will give her lots of attention and playtime. Stormy is also open to children, but she has not been around cats. She would love a family that’s just as adventurous as her.

You can support both organizations this week by purchasing a T-shirt.

Watch the video above to learn more.