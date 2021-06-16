Here’s a chance to reward a random act of kindness with a sweet treat

Random Acts of Ice Cream - Hudsonville Ice cream on Live in the D

We’ve all encountered people in our communities who have gone above and beyond, doing good deeds and selfless acts of kindness.

So, how do you say thank you?

Why not with ice cream?

Hudsonville Ice Cream is surprising people with “Random Acts of Ice Cream” -- and is looking for new people to surprise!

Rachel Messingschlager described Random Acts of Ice Cream as a way to recognize people in communities working to make the world a better place, with the gift of ice cream.

At the start of the pandemic, Hudsonville started recognizing frontline workers as a thank-you for keeping people safe and bringing light in an uncertain time. Now, anyone can nominate someone from the community for the Random Acts of Ice Cream.

If selected, the person will receive a box of six extra-indulgent pints of ice cream, along with the nomination letter that the person wrote.

The program has sent out more than 500 boxes of ice cream to 26 states.

