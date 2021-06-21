Selfies can tell a story and show more than just a photo

If you’re going out with friends, going on a vacation, or want to capture a special moment with a photo, there are a few simple things to keep in mind to get that perfect picture.

Mom blogger Farrah Davidson breaks it down into a few simple steps to improve your selfie game.

1) Good lighting (Ex: Natural Light)

2) Face a window

3) Take the photo from an angle.

Davidson also said that vertical is always best when it comes to posting on your social media and it’s very important to capture the background, especially when you’re on vacation or somewhere different.

To learn more expert advice, watch the video above.