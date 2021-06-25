Cloudy icon
Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents a new outdoor experience

New program brings a new music vibe to the city

Jorge Reyna
, Intern

Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents Outdoor Experience on Live in the D

When you think of classical music you might think of getting dressed up and going to the theater. The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is putting a twist on your expectations with a brand new outdoor experience.

The orchestra is putting on outdoor concerts in the Sosnick Courtyard adjacent to Orchestra Hall that include genre-defining experiences such as yoga and different music outside of classical. Up to 150 people can attend and there is free parking.

Chris Harrington, Senior Director of Jazz @THE MAX for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra , says instead of watching from the top of a theatre with binoculars, this will be a more intimate experience for guests to feel more involved with the show.

Watch the video above of to learn more.

