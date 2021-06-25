Get immersed in art at this Van Gogh event

This weekend kicks off an opportunity to become one with a famous work of art. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience starts Friday, and visitors will be able to see hundreds of pieces of art by famous Post-Impressionist artist, Vincent Van Gogh. Although this is not a traditional way of viewing Van Gogh’s work, the paintings will be projected from floor to ceiling, allowing you to walk among the colors of his beautiful art. You will be face-to-face with the artist through his paintings, and see the vibrant colors and strokes that make Van Gogh’s artwork timeless.

Watch the video above to learn more about Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.