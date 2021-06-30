Here’s Tati’s perfect summer day in the D

Tati’s lived in Detroit for over 5 years now, so she knows a thing or two about where to go in Detroit. We asked her what a perfect summer day in Detroit would be like for her, and here’s what she said:

First stop, let’s head over to one of our most culturally rich neighborhoods, Southwest Detroit, to pick up some delicious coffee from a well-established neighborhood bakery, Mexicantown Bakery. You already know that I love coffee, and this is the place that has delicious Cuban coffee. To go along with your coffee, you can pick up authentic Mexican baked goods from cakes to cookies, and fresh bread. Of course, when I’m in the neighborhood I always stop by Honey Bee Market for a few essentials.

Next up, shopping downtown. On Woodward you have everything from high-end shops to everyday brands. One to definitely check out is Detroit Is The New Black, which gives you the option of repping our city with lots of style. While you’re in the neighborhood, swing by Capitol Park for more shopping options and some outdoor seating to soak up the summer rays.

Last but not least, one of my favorite ways of exploring the city is on a MOGO Bike. They’re super convenient and very affordable. When you’re out and about enjoying the summer in the D, jump on one of these and ride off to your next adventure.