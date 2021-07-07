Partly Cloudy icon
78º

Live In The D

Can this summertime staple remove permanent marker stains?

Try It Out Tuesday cleans up with sunscreen

Kila Peeples
, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: 
Try It Out Tuesday
,
Sunscreen
,
Permanent marker
,
Cleaning
,
Stains
,
Skin
,
Plastic
Live in the D- Try It Out Tuesday: Can Sunscreen Remove Stains?
Live in the D- Try It Out Tuesday: Can Sunscreen Remove Stains?

This has probably happened more than once... You or your kids are using permanent marker to color or create a poster and it ends up all over the place. Your hands, your couch, or table, and while you think it’s going to have to stay there for a while because, well it’s permanent, you can get rid of the stain with something unexpected. Kila Peeples tried to make permanent marker stains a temporary headache by using sunscreen. She tried it on skin, leather, and a plastic desk covering. While it did wonders on two of the test items, the outcome on one of them wasn’t best.

Watch the video above to see how you can use sunscreen to get rid of permanent marker stains.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: