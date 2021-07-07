Can this summertime staple remove permanent marker stains?

This has probably happened more than once... You or your kids are using permanent marker to color or create a poster and it ends up all over the place. Your hands, your couch, or table, and while you think it’s going to have to stay there for a while because, well it’s permanent, you can get rid of the stain with something unexpected. Kila Peeples tried to make permanent marker stains a temporary headache by using sunscreen. She tried it on skin, leather, and a plastic desk covering. While it did wonders on two of the test items, the outcome on one of them wasn’t best.

