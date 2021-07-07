This family campout event will be an epic night on the Jimmy John’s baseball field

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Camping, baseball and outdoor movies on a big screen feel like the perfect ways to take advantage of summer, don’t they?

You can do all of it in one fell swoop at a family campout at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica.

Andy Appleby, owner and CEO of the United Shore Professional Baseball League, said the league hosts games every Thursday through Sunday at the field.

Families can get four tickets for the USPBL July 17 game, and afterwards, they can set up a tent on the field and participate in events that everyone will enjoy. Some of the activities include running the bases, listening to live music and watching movies on the big scoreboard.

In the video above, Appleby and Scott Lariche, a representative for Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers, shared how the two companies are offering a free family campout after a game. Watch the video above to learn more.

To get tickets for the family campout, tap or click here.