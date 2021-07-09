Wave Project provides Mobile Shower for those in need

Mitch Albom's The Heart of Detroit - Wave Project on Live in the D

Sometimes we never take a second to appreciate the essentials in our own home like a shower, sink or other appliances that help us daily. For those that don’t have that, those essentials for us are a gift to those in need.

Wave Project co-founder Todd Gordon felt the difficulty putting this project on hold due to the pandemic but they are now back on the streets providing a mobile shower and hygiene essentials for those in need.

Wave Project is assisted by almost all volunteers as they all have regular jobs, but come together to hit the road providing hygiene assistance.

The non-profit is also having a golf outing on September 19th to raise funds for the organization along with a 50/50 raffle and closest to pin contest.

Gordon encourages people to come out, volunteer, and witness the impact the mobile shower has on those that step in. After the shower they come out with a sense of rejuvenation.

