Dave McMurray releases ‘Grateful Deadication’

It’s been three years since Dave McMurray released his last album Music Is Life on all platforms and he is back to release a new album with Blue Note Records called Grateful Deadication.

McMurray talks about the songs being a reworking of the band the Grateful Dead but in the Jazz format that he thrives off of.

“It’s been an adventure, I’ll put it that way just going through their songs. Once I dived in there’s a gigantic catalog and I did 10 songs on the new record”, said McMurray.

With this being his second album with Blue Note Records there will be a celebration at El Club on July 18 in Southwest Detroit.

Watch the video above for a full interview and preview of his newest music video Loser featuring Bettye LaVette and Bob Weir.