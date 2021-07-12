Explore what’s new in this renovated Belle Isle museum

A Detroit landmark is about to reopen its doors this week, and there are some big changes they plan to show off. The historic Belle Isle Aquarium was first opened in August 1904, and was designed by renown architect Albert Khan. It shut it’s doors in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Belle Isle Conservancy took this time to do some major upgrades. Kila Peeples went to get a sneak preview of the changes which included new glass on the tanks, new fish and eels, and lobby repairs. There were also some changes made behind the tanks, such as an upgrade to the water filtration system.

Watch the video above to hear how the fish at the Belle Isle Museum have missed seeing visitors! Yes, it’s true!!