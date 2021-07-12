What will you serve at your next backyard event? These ideas aim to please

After what the world has had to endure over the past year and a half, you better believe people are planning some fun summer get-togethers.
And this year especially, party hosts will want to enjoy time with guests more than ever -- so, it might be a great time to let someone else handle the food.
Here are some options:
- You could grill or BBQ for a crowd
- Order traditional catering
- Or, opt for catering, but make it unique.
“Live in the D” host Jason Carr chatted with Kipp Quarton, from Pita Way, about ordering eye-popping platters.
Switching things up with some unique food is a fun idea, Quarton said.
Quarton suggested feeding your next big crowd with Mediterranean food.
Pita Way offers a variety of platters that include falafel, tabouli, hummus, garlic and more.
If you’re looking to feed yourself or a small family, you can get some of Pita Way’s classic meals, like the company’s bowls or a shawarma order, Quarton said, adding that Pita Way is all about fast-casual dining with a Mediterranean flare.
