Sensible summer drinks that are good for you

Sensible Summertime Beverages on Live in the D

You may have already had a nice kickback with family and friends as the music is playing and you’re just enjoying the company, conversation and a refreshing beverage. But is that libation a good choice?

Nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler talked with Tati about what drinks she gives her professional thumbs up on based on the nutrition label on some of your favorite summertime drinks.

Trierweiler says the majority of the time are a thumbs-up drink in her book, due to the lesser calories than beer.

She also suggested other alternatives and how important it is to know what ingredients you’re putting in your body.

As for most sodas and energy drinks? They get a thumbs down.

Watch the video above to learn more.