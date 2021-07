We love our pets, but sometimes they leave their mark with their fur covering your clothes and other items. Kila Peeples found a gadget that claims to remove the fur in the laundry. The Pet Hair Remover costs around $17 online and can be used in either the washer machine or in the dryer. Having multiple animals, Kila tried it with her black pillow case, and was surprised with the results.

Watch the video above to see if the Pet Hair Remover worked!