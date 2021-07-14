Celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day with Live In The D ideas

It’s National Mac & Cheese Day and whether you like yours creamy, baked, or however you like, you may want to try some suggestions from Jason Carr and Tati Amare as they showed off the ways they take their Mac & Cheese recipe up a notch.

Amare showed off one of her favorite brand of dairy and gluten-free mac & cheese called Daiya and spoke about how important it is for the noodles to be cooked perfectly.

She also mentioned the importance of seasoning by topping the dish off with white pepper, onion salt blend, and multipurpose umami seasoning.

Carr showed off his Aldi refrigerated mac & cheese and seasoned his with accent flavor seasoning, Slap Ya Mama seasoning, Lawry’s seasoned salt, beef stock, and garlic powder.

Everything is seasoned for taste depending on how much flavor you want.

Watch the full video above to see the results.