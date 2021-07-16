Is Space Jam: A New Legacy a slam dunk?

Reel Talk - Space Jam 2, Schmigadoon, and My Unorthodox Life on Live in the D

There have been many reviews calling Space Jam: A New Legacy an “airball” of a film but movie reviewer Greg Russell emphasized that this movie is for kids, definitely not the type of film you would take a date to.

Lebron James is to follow Michael Jordan’s legacy as the greatest of all time for this generation and play side-by-side with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes characters.

Next is the newest Netflix musical series Schmigadoon starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key who go on a musical adventure through time.

Strong spoke to Russell about playing alongside Key who is a Detroit native.

Finally, Russell talked about My Unorthodox Life which stars Julia Haart and is about breaking away from the Jewish Orthodox traditions and starting her life over.

Haart would start a shoe empire and show anything is possible by breaking social or cultural norms.

