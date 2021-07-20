Capture those pesky gnats with these two kitchen items

With all of the rain that has drenched our area, mosquitoes are a big problem. You also might see gnats taking flight in your home. As annoying as they are, there might be a way to fix the problem. Kila Peeples found a recipe that is supposed to draw in the gnats and capture them, it consists of two tablespoons of red wine vinegar, and a half a teaspoon of dishwashing soap in a glass container. Cover the container with plastic wrap and punch a few holes in it.

