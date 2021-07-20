Partly Cloudy icon
Live In The D

Capture those pesky gnats with these two kitchen items

Try It Out Tuesday tests if red wine vinegar and dish soap can catch these little bugs

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Try It Out Tuesday, Bugs, Gnats, House, Dish soap, Red wine vinegar
With all of the rain that has drenched our area, mosquitoes are a big problem. You also might see gnats taking flight in your home. As annoying as they are, there might be a way to fix the problem. Kila Peeples found a recipe that is supposed to draw in the gnats and capture them, it consists of two tablespoons of red wine vinegar, and a half a teaspoon of dishwashing soap in a glass container. Cover the container with plastic wrap and punch a few holes in it.

Watch the video above to see if this gnat catching mixture works!

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

I am one of the Multimedia Journalists for Live in the D on WDIV at 10 a.m. I try out the cool, new fun adventure-y things that are in the D.

