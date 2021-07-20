New shoes causing you pain? Why you shouldn’t throw them out just yet

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With people returning to more in-person gatherings, many are taking a good long look in their closets.

If you’ve traded in those slippers you wore at home during quarantine for nicer shoes, heels and sandals, you may have noticed some new foot pain after walking around in them.

Before you toss your new shoes to the giveaway box or put in the trash, don’t. There could be a way to relieve the pain while keeping the style.

Experts at Fix My Feet joined “Live in the D” to give their advice on how that pain can be prevented.

Not only can custom orthotics make a difference in foot pain, but they can also help with pain in the ankles, knees, hips and back. The inserts help to align your feet and spine so that there is no extra strain or stress on them.

Plantar fasciitis, bunions, calluses and heel spurs are just some of the issues Fix My Feet can help address.

To find exactly what you need, the experts there will map out your foot to see how the pressure is distributed on your foot specifically. They provide same-day arch supports, so you can try them on before you buy them, and then be on your way. You also have 90 days to test them out to ensure you are satisfied.

Ad

The experts at Fix My Feet said the insoles are very thin and will fit seamlessly into shoes. They also come with a lifetime warranty and are made in the U.S.

For more information, watch the video above.

Fix My Feet has several locations across Metro Detroit. You can visit their website to find the location closest to you and make your appointment.