This special upcoming pet adoption event is absolutely purr-fect for you

Pet of the week- Pet Adoption Event on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There’s nothing like the joy of bringing a new furry friend into the family, and now there’s a week-long event to help you find your perfect match.

Anna Chrisman, with Michigan Humane, talked about an upcoming special pet adoption at a Roseville PetSmart, where cats and kittens will be available for adoption all week long.

The adoption process will be the same as normal. You can head over to the Michigan Humane Facebook page for more information.

Chrisman also introduced a new pet, John Stamos, who is looking for his new home. This is not a dog or cat, but an adult chicken -- one that loves people and is looking for someone who is either experienced in chicken care or is willing to learn.