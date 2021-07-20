Vote 4 The Best: Red Byrd Creative voted the best wedding videographer

The day of your wedding is one of the most important days in your life, and to be able to capture every single moment yourself is a hassle. Luckily, there are wedding videographers that capture those amazing moments so you can relive your special day with the love of your life.

Vote 4 The Best invited people to nominate their favorite businesses at ClickOnDetroit, and Red Byrd Creative was voted the best of the best of videographers in Michigan.

Owner Aaron Segal talked with Tati Amare about winning, and gave a special shoutout to his wife and family-- especially his wife-- for her constant support and for pushing him positively to pursue this profession he enjoys.

Segal said, “At a wedding, you realize that there are moments that you truly have to capture, whether it’s a moment between the lovebirds or grandma breaking it down on the dance floor, there’s so much to capture.”

