Live In The D

Metro Detroit native goes viral for baking unique cakes

Jonny Cakes bakes life-like cake creations

Tags: Live In The D, baking, cakes, Jonny Cakes, dessert, baker, food
Jonny Cakes on Live in the D
Jonny Cakes on Live in the D

Grosse Pointe Park native “Jonny Cakes” is grabbing attention on social media with his cake creations that take baking to a whole new level.

Jonny Cakes has more than 13 million likes on his TikTok page. He even created a life-like Taco Bell cake that has been viewed nearly five million times on Facebook.

Jonny Cakes now lives in Los Angeles, but he is originally from Grosse Pointe Park . He isn’t a traditional baker that owns a bakery. Instead, Jonny focuses on baking a few cakes a week and creating content for social media and various brands.

Watch the video to hear Jonny Cakes share baking advice to help you with your next cake.

