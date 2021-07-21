Take a chance at yoga on land or water

This week we are revealing the winners in Vote 4 The Best. These are the places you voted for that can now celebrate being picked as the best.

In the Best Yoga Studio and Best Fitness category, All Seasons Yoga and Fitness came in at number one!

Autumn Weidenhamer, the owner and founder of All Seasons Yoga and Fitness, told us a bit more about how to enjoy yoga at home or in person.

All Seasons Yoga and Fitness is not the typical yoga either. Autumn says they host yoga sessions at unique locations like libraries, parks, breweries, wineries, and at lake. They also offer online yoga for corporations or by request.

One of their challenging sessions is yoga on paddleboards. Paddleboard yoga is only for personal sessions but is a great option for those who live on the water.

Watch the video above to learn about what All Seasons Yoga and Fitness offers and how you can sign up for a session.