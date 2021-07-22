Try this Asian fusion restaurant that rolls into your neighborhood

There were many stories of what restaurants had to do during the pandemic to keep things going, but what about all of the food trucks that were out there? They are back on the road now, but they are also starting to venture into new places instead of just staying in busy city areas. One food truck, Fortune Cooking, is not just taking it to the streets, but to neighborhoods. Tom and Julie Lin, owners of the food truck, joined Jason Carr to discuss the truck and to show some of the dishes that they offer.

Lin has competed on a number of TV cooking shows, and now he’s cooking and traveling in his truck into various Metro Detroit neighborhoods. Some of the dishes he offers include Cheese and Crab Rangoon, which is his best seller, Sesame Chicken or Shrimp, and Beef Stir-Fry.

Watch the video above to learn more about Fortune Cooking food truck.