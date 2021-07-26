This spot serves cider with a kick

You can say “cheers” with hard cider from Ore Creek Craft Cider in Pinckney.

The craft cidery and tap room all started thanks to a group of college friends that came up with the idea while on vacation. Their dream became a reality when Ore Creek Craft Cider opened its doors on McGregor Road in October of 2019.

Co-owner Jay Denton says Ore Creek Craft Cider has 10 ciders on tap with one tap constantly rotating with different flavors. They use all Michigan apples to make their hard cider on location. Cider fans can try out Chappy, which is a cherry apple cider. Another flavor on their menu is Winter Shanty, which features mulled spices.

Customers can sip on cider inside or they can head outside to the cider garden.

Ore Creek Craft Cider recently earned the title of Best Wine Shop in the Vote 4 The Best contest on ClickOnDetroit.com.

Watch the video to hear more about the types of cider that are available at Ore Creek Craft Cider.