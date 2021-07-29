Mostly Cloudy icon
89º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Live In The D

Celebrate multi-cultural cuisine during Black Restaurant Week

Almost a dozen restaurants will be participating in this event that is also happening across the Midwest

Tags: Black Restaurant Week, Fried Chicken and Caviar, Dining, Food, Detroit, Alycia Hightower, Chi Walker, Nik Renee Cole, restaurants
Live in the D: Celebrate Diverse Cuisine at Black Restaurant Week
Live in the D: Celebrate Diverse Cuisine at Black Restaurant Week

Detroit’s sizzling hot restaurant scene may have cooled off due to the pandemic, but it is ready to get fired up again. Black Restaurant Week is underway, and you can enjoy great cuisines from multiple cultures and fusion creations. Jason Carr spoke to the event’s National Food and Beverage Manger, Alycia Hightower, along with co-founders of one of the restaurants participating, Chi Walker and Nik Renee Cole from Fried Chicken and Caviar.

Hightower said this is an event that is taking place around the country, and it’s now the Midwest’s turn. She said people can expect to enjoy dishes from all over the world, from restaurants like Yum Village and, of course, Fried Chicken and Caviar.

Watch the video above to learn more about Black Restaurant Week!

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.