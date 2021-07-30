Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon star on the big screen this weekend

Movie reviewer Greg Russell is sharing two big summer blockbusters that are in theaters starting today and they feature a trio of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon.

Johnson stars alongside Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise. This movie took inspiration from the Jungle Cruise ride at Disney theme parks. The movie is all about Johnson and Blunt’s characters who go on an adventure in search for a tree with miraculous healing power. The movie is full of bad puns delivered by the boat’s skipper, Johnson, which is something fans of the ride will appreciate.

Next is Stillwater starring Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin and it follows a father that is trying to save his daughter in France after she is accused of murder. Damon spoke about the movie, saying, “It’s not a movie you can predict where it’s going to go.”

Damon spoke more on his character arc with Russell and what else stands out in the movie.

Watch the video above for the full interview.